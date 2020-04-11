CM केजरीवाल ने पीएम मोदी के सामने रखी तीन बातें Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:28s - Published 4 hours ago CM केजरीवाल ने पीएम मोदी के सामने रखी तीन बातें देश में कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) संकट तेजी से गहराता जा रहा है. कोरोना संकट को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने शनिवार को राज्य के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग पर बातचीत की. इस दौरान, दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) ने तीन अहम बातें रखीं 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this