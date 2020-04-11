Easter Bunny gets fire service escort around lockdown Pennysylvania neighbourhood Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:21s - Published 5 hours ago Easter Bunny gets fire service escort around lockdown Pennysylvania neighbourhood The Easter Bunny made a whistlestop visit around a Pennysylvania neighbourhood, escorted by a legion of fire trucks and emergency vehicles. It was escorted around Mount Carmel, PA during the coronavirus epidemic instead of conducting the area's yearly Easter egg hunt. 0

