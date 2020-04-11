Global  

Coronavirus Update: Stimulus Payments To Be Made Starting Next Week

Coronavirus Update: Stimulus Payments To Be Made Starting Next Week
Americans will soon get some financial relief.
Tweets about this

probargainsusa

probargainsusa forum RT @probargainsusa: @IRSnews i sure be glad when they get the stimulus payment update link they added active so i can add my bank info befo… 1 hour ago

probargainsusa

probargainsusa forum @IRSnews i sure be glad when they get the stimulus payment update link they added active so i can add my bank info… https://t.co/E48gVr7rvI 1 hour ago

WFMY

WFMY News 2 A new online tool will also allow people to update their information before the payment is sent. https://t.co/hpRSLLez8R 2 hours ago

BurkBoi74

Uncle L'Roy RT @WLBT: 🚨UPDATE🚨: Some stimulus payments from the coronavirus relief package will start going out next week. https://t.co/ICqXKgLMTg 3 hours ago

yerfacee

bellaquita RT @jtcaballero_: For everyone asking about stimulus checks, the IRS posted an update today about them https://t.co/PK5I1kCvk7 4 hours ago

TheRideshareRed

Rideshare Red #stimuluspayment on the way. If need to update #directdeposit info, 2 ways: 1. #IRS https://t.co/XD7aX6L41H 2.… https://t.co/ueRNb78NDy 6 hours ago

John_Monahan

Fay Kahnewz, MD Here is the IRS page where you can add/update your direct deposit info for stimulus payments. The link isn't active… https://t.co/WhtR5FRRRQ 9 hours ago

john_siracusa

John Siracusa IRS launches webpage to update information for stimulus payments https://t.co/JpFk1t43Wy 11 hours ago

