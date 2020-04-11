Global  

Mannequin helps police seal off lockdown zones in Indian city

A mannequin in the Indian city of Bengaluru helps police guard the city as areas remain in lockdown due to COVID-19.

A mannequin in the Indian city of Bengaluru helps police guard the city as areas remain in lockdown due to COVID-19.

The video, filmed April 11, also shows police guarding residential areas suspected of containing the virus, as building get sprayed down with disinfectant.




