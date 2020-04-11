Global  

Google, Apple Plan To Launch COVID-19 Tracking App

Google, Apple Plan To Launch COVID-19 Tracking App

Google, Apple Plan To Launch COVID-19 Tracking App

Today, Google and Apple announced they have a tracking-tool that would allow health professionals to contact you if you've been near someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (1:59).

