'The Biggest Decision I've Ever Had To Make': Trump To Announce Council For 'Opening Our Country' Next Week Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:15s - Published now 'The Biggest Decision I've Ever Had To Make': Trump To Announce Council For 'Opening Our Country' Next Week The president's current guidelines for social distancing and mitigation go through April 30, and he's weighing what to do beyond then. When and how to reopen the nation's economy, Mr. Trump said, is the biggest decision he's had to make. 0

