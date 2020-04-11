Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'The Biggest Decision I've Ever Had To Make': Trump To Announce Council For 'Opening Our Country' Next Week

'The Biggest Decision I've Ever Had To Make': Trump To Announce Council For 'Opening Our Country' Next Week

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:15s - Published
'The Biggest Decision I've Ever Had To Make': Trump To Announce Council For 'Opening Our Country' Next Week

'The Biggest Decision I've Ever Had To Make': Trump To Announce Council For 'Opening Our Country' Next Week

The president's current guidelines for social distancing and mitigation go through April 30, and he's weighing what to do beyond then.

When and how to reopen the nation's economy, Mr. Trump said, is the biggest decision he's had to make.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Covid-19 update: Donald Trump faces dilemma on reopening US economy, says ‘biggest decision ever’ https://t.co/ShXgtyc7Yb 1 minute ago

dougcarl88181

douglas carlson Torn Over Reopening Economy, Trump Says He Faces 'Biggest Decision I've Ever Had to Make' https://t.co/HYMB1FxRvx via @YahooNews 2 minutes ago

JudyWixted

Judy Wixted RT @EliStokols: NEW: Trump spoke of his “absolute authority” to re-open the economy, calling it “the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make… 2 minutes ago

prokaski

Raymond J Prokaski Sr RT @DonnaWR8: Interesting ... “I’m going to have to make a decision and I only hope to GOD that it’s the right decision. But I would say w… 2 minutes ago

NancyGrannym319

grannym319 RT @Shem_Infinite: "I'm going to have to make a decision, and I only hope to God that it's the right decision. But I would say without ques… 3 minutes ago

TroyMOwens2

Troy M Owens @DavidWi07586530 Probably because it's the biggest decision he has ever made in his life. DT says some silly, cra… https://t.co/SWzQWmkyK9 4 minutes ago

ktwmlw

Michelle Westland RT @PatrickHussion: **HAPPENING NOW: Pres. Trump on opening the country again: "I'm going to have to make a decision.. and I only hope to G… 4 minutes ago

LyndaM2016

Lynn Deciding when to reopen country will be 'biggest decision I’ve ever had to make': Trump https://t.co/ryEPnGT62z via @nypost 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.