Australian Dad builds awesome Jet Ski ride in garden

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 05:42s
Australian Dad builds awesome Jet Ski ride in garden

Australian Dad builds awesome Jet Ski ride in garden

Australian Dad Jacob Strickling built a super fun (and wet) jet ski-ride for his two children during this time of isolation due to Corona Virus.

He found a Sea-Doo on the internet which was very cheap because it didn't have a motor and so was also very light.

With the help of his son Samuel, they were able to pull it off the trailer, and then use the ride-on tractor to drag it onto a tarpaulin.

Planks were place around the tarpaulin in order to make a shallow pool.

Water was added along with some blue food colouring.

Strickling then attached a long length of timber to the rear of the Sea-Doo and attached the other end to a motorised rotating arm which rocked the jet-ski from side to side.

Two jumping castle fans were then put in place as well as a hose to spray water onto the pilot and passenger.

The kids and dad had a wonderful time riding their new jet-ski from the safety of their backyard!

