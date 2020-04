Raising money for Harvesters

YOU"RE USED TO ONLYHEARING HIS VOICE BUTTODAY YOU COULD SEEKELLY URICHRIDING HIS BICYCLETHROUGH KANSAS CITY.THE MORNING HOST ON94-9-KCMO IS RAISINGMONEY FOR HARVESTERS.HE ASKED LISTENERS TODONATE 50-CENTS FOREACH MILE HE RIDES ANDHAS ALREADY RAISEDMORE THAN 7-THOUSANDDOLLARS.WE CAUGHT UP WITH HIMJUST BEFORE HE TOOKOFF ON THE RIDE THISMORNING.Kelly Urich // 94.9 KCMO radiohostSI think people want mediapeople to get off their buttsand workfor it and that"s kinda whatI"m doing today.

100 miles, Ihaven"t trained, but I"mgonna give it my best and butthepedal to the pedal.URICHTELLS US HIS BESTFRIEND LOST HIS JOB THISWEEK BECAUSE OF THEECONOMIC IMPACTS OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.SO THAT"S GIVING