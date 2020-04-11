Trapped elephants stuck overnight in muddy pool are rescued after curfew ends

This is the heartwarming moment that two stranded elephants were rescued this morning (April 10) after spending the night stuck in a muddy pool.

The jumbos fell into the pit in Rayong, eastern Thailand, last night but could not climb back out because of the steep sides.

They are believed to have been separated from their herd and lost their footing in the darkness.

National Park officers rushed to the village and found the jumbos were struggling in a five-metre deep pool that locals had dug to store water for agricultural use.

Rescuers brought a backhoe to smash the steeps and flatted the earth to create a pathway, allowing the elephants to walk out.

Locals believe the elephants had been stuck in the irrigation pond for the whole night as they had heard noises the previous evening.

However, a strict COVID-19 coronavirus curfew which carries a 40,000 baht or two-year jail sentence prevented them from wandering outside.

One of the locals said: "Last night I heard the sound of elephants but I did not dare to check on them, because it happened during the curfew time.

"Then when the morning came I found the two were struggling in the pool and I contacted the national park officers." The two frightened elephants trudged back into the wilderness.

National Park staff said they would track the pair to ensure they are reunited with their herd.