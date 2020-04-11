Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > James Bond SKYFALL movie (2012) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Train fight

James Bond SKYFALL movie (2012) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Train fight

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 05:52s - Published
James Bond SKYFALL movie (2012) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Train fight

James Bond SKYFALL movie (2012) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Train fight

James Bond SKYFALL movie (2012) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Train fight “Take the bloody shot!” For the SKYFALL (2012) train chase Daniel Craig (James Bond) and Ola Rapace (Patrice) performed their own stunts attached to safety wires while the train was travelling at 40mph.

Producer Barbara Broccoli said: “Daniel’s the reason why the action works as well as it does because he sells it, he’s up there and I think audiences know that.” Plot synopsis: James Bond's loyalty to M is tested when her past comes back to haunt her.

When MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost.

Director: Sam Mendes Writers: Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, John Logan Stars: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CTEduKate

Katie Eber @MrsSpaced Skyfall is the best James Bond movie full stop. 8 hours ago

Capt_Hangry

Kate RT @InSessionFilm: Extra Film: @ryanmcquade77 and @MrJayLedbetter finish their James Bond Movie Series with SKYFALL and they review the hig… 8 hours ago

InSessionFilm

InSession Film Extra Film: @ryanmcquade77 and @MrJayLedbetter finish their James Bond Movie Series with SKYFALL and they review th… https://t.co/18KAJIALB8 13 hours ago

Bleeds_for_Gold

Matt @Knuckle_HeadTV I have no attachment to James Bond. The only Bond movie I've seen was Skyfall and I thought it was… https://t.co/1n8okYcabL 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.