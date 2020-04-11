James Bond SKYFALL movie (2012) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Train fight “Take the bloody shot!” For the SKYFALL (2012) train chase Daniel Craig (James Bond) and Ola Rapace (Patrice) performed their own stunts attached to safety wires while the train was travelling at 40mph.

Producer Barbara Broccoli said: “Daniel’s the reason why the action works as well as it does because he sells it, he’s up there and I think audiences know that.” Plot synopsis: James Bond's loyalty to M is tested when her past comes back to haunt her.

When MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost.

Director: Sam Mendes Writers: Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, John Logan Stars: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem