F/X2 movie (1991) - Bryan Brown, Brian Dennehy, Rachel Ticotin

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:52s - Published
F/X2 movie (1991) - Bryan Brown, Brian Dennehy, Rachel Ticotin

F/X2 movie (1991) - Bryan Brown, Brian Dennehy, Rachel Ticotin

F/X2 movie trailer HD (1991) - Plot synopsis: A special effects man helps his girlfriend's ex, a cop, with a sting operation, where the ex gets killed.

Something's off and he investigates with help from an ex-cop PI friend.

Director: Richard Franklin Writers: Robert T.

Megginson, Gregory Fleeman, Bill Condon Stars: Bryan Brown, Brian Dennehy, Rachel Ticotin GenreL Action, Thriller

