The Night of the Following Day movie (1969) - Marlon Brando, Richard Boone, Rita Moreno Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:03s - Published 2 weeks ago The Night of the Following Day movie (1969) - Marlon Brando, Richard Boone, Rita Moreno The Night of the Following Day movie trailer HD (1969) - Plot synopsis: Two men kidnap a girl off the streets, take her to a beach house owned by a drug-addicted stewardess, and hold her for ransom. Directors: Hubert Cornfield, Richard Boone Writers: Hubert Cornfield, Robert Phippeny, Lionel White Stars: Marlon Brando, Richard Boone, Rita Moreno 0

