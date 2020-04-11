The Hunchback of Notre Dame 2 The Secret of the Bell Movie (2002) - Jason Alexander, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Tom Hulce

Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:45s - Published
The Hunchback of Notre Dame 2 The Secret of the Bell Movie Trailer (2002) - Plot synopsis: Quasimodo goes into action when a magician seeks to steal one of the bells of Notre Dame.

Director: Bradley Raymond Writers: Jule Selbo, Flip Kobler, Cindy Marcus Stars: Jason Alexander, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Tom Hulce

