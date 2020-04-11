Indian police detain dozens of migrants over violence

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published
At least 80 migrant workers were arrested in India's western city of Surat after they started fires and threw stones in protests on Friday.

Emer McCarthy reports.

At least 80 migrant workers were arrested in the Indian city of Surat on Friday (April 10), after they started fires and threw stones in protest, demanding the authorities to allow them to go back to their homes.

Workers burnt vegetable carts and vandalized property as they demanded wages and transportation to return to their home towns.

Millions of poor people have been put out of work - and migrant workers have been left stranded across India after transport links were shut down as part of the country's 21-day lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with states on Saturday (April 11) to decide whether to extend restrictions beyond next week.

At least two Indian states have decided to extend the lockdown until the end of the month.




