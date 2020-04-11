Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ong Bak The Thai Warrior movie (2003) - Tony Jaa

Ong Bak The Thai Warrior movie (2003) - Tony Jaa

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Ong Bak The Thai Warrior movie (2003) - Tony Jaa

Ong Bak The Thai Warrior movie (2003) - Tony Jaa

Ong Bak The Thai Warrior movie trailer HD (2003) - Plot synopsis: Tony Jaa, the fighting superstar "destined for film's martial arts pantheon," (New York Daily News) electrifies as a religious young warrior who swears an oath of peace.

But when a gangster steals the head of Ong-Bak, his village's deity, Ting heads for Bangkok to get it back.

In a film Time Magazine calls "exhilarating" with relentless, fever-pitched action free of stunt doubles and special effects, Jaa performs some of the most awesome physical feats ever seen on film.

Director: Prachya Pinkaew Writers: Panna Rittikrai, Prachya Pinkaew, Suphachai Sittiaumponpan Stars: Tony Jaa, Petchtai Wongkamlao, Pumwaree Yodkamol Genre: Action, Crime

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.