Ong Bak The Thai Warrior movie (2003) - Tony Jaa

Ong Bak The Thai Warrior movie trailer HD (2003) - Plot synopsis: Tony Jaa, the fighting superstar "destined for film's martial arts pantheon," (New York Daily News) electrifies as a religious young warrior who swears an oath of peace.

But when a gangster steals the head of Ong-Bak, his village's deity, Ting heads for Bangkok to get it back.

In a film Time Magazine calls "exhilarating" with relentless, fever-pitched action free of stunt doubles and special effects, Jaa performs some of the most awesome physical feats ever seen on film.

Director: Prachya Pinkaew Writers: Panna Rittikrai, Prachya Pinkaew, Suphachai Sittiaumponpan Stars: Tony Jaa, Petchtai Wongkamlao, Pumwaree Yodkamol Genre: Action, Crime