What Online UK Shoppers Are Buying While On Lockdown

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
According to Business Insider workout equipment, grooming tools, beauty products, and loungewear are among the most popular items that people are buying online in the UK.

The popularity of these products soared between March 24 and April 7, as people have been on home lockdown, to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Online retailers have pumped up their prices as demand soars.

Rupert Walker, head of brand at Love the Sales, explained "With consumers around the world on lockdown, exercise brands really know their worth." Kettlebells saw a 419% increase in demand.

Yoga mats, skipping ropes, barbells and dumbbells have also been popular.

Online purchasing demand for "top-half" video conference ready wear also increased— including t-shirts, formal shirts, and overalls.

