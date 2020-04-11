Global  

Kejriwal says PM is correct to extend lockdown, no official word yet | Oneindia News

Kejriwal says PM is correct to extend lockdown, no official word yet | Oneindia News

Kejriwal says PM is correct to extend lockdown, no official word yet | Oneindia News

Delhi CM says it was correct decision to extend lockdown while official word from Centre i awaited; PM Modi during review meet with CMs suggests resumption of some economic activity; K'taka BJP MLA throws mega birthday bash in defiance of lockdown, Mumbai starts door-to-door tests in Dharavi and more news #LockdownIndia

