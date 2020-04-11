Global  

Emergency Vehicles Came to Thank the Health Care Workers of Charles-Lemoyne Hospital

Occurred on 2020 / Québec, Canada Info From Licensor: "Last night at around 8:30 PM many Longueuil, Québec, Canada first responders went to thank the Charles-Lemoyne Hospital Staff for their hard work and dedication during this Covid-19 crisis.

Around 30 emergency vehicles came with lights & sirens on to thank the health care workers, for around 15 minutes first responders clapped for the hospital workers who came out of the hospital to see the act of support, some even dropped a few tears.

The Longueuil Police department, the Longueuil Fire department, CETAM (the local ambulance company), Longueuil city public works, a local towing company as well as the department of transport all took place in this act of support.

Citizen all across Québec now flash their house lights at 8:30 PM to show support to all health-care and support staff."

