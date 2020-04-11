Bulldog goes crazy from self-isolation, appears to be broken Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:13s - Published 2 weeks ago Bulldog goes crazy from self-isolation, appears to be broken Millie forgets to learn how to “dog” properly while her Mabel sleeps away on her side. Hilarious! 0

