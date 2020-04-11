Global  

Spain's Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Decreases

According to Reuters, Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll fell for the third day in a row.

The health ministry reported as of Saturday that Spain had 510 fatalities within a 24 hour period, the smallest overnight increase since March 23.

Total cases rose from over 157,000 to almost 162,000.

Total fatalities have also increased from 15,843 to 16,353.

But the daily decrease in death tolls is encouraging.

Spain has the third-highest coronavirus death rate, after Italy and the US.

The government is started to loosen lockdown measures.On Monday, workers in sectors like construction, will be allowed to return to work.

