UK's Prime Minister Johnson Johnson Recovering From COVID-19

According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is doing better, making good progress in his COVID-19 recovery.

On Saturday, Johnson's health minister shared the news, adding that the peak of the outbreak had not yet been reached Britain.

Johnson, is in the early stages of his recovery.

He is now in a hospital ward, after being in intensive care for three nights.

His office says that he's up and moving around.

British newspapers say that Johnson is watching movies and reading letters from his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds.

She also has COVID-19 symptoms. The coronavirus death toll according to British hospitals, is at nearly 9,000, with 980 more deaths reported on Friday.