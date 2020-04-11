'After it ends...': Bihar DGP warns lockdown violators as Siwan, Nawada, Begusarai sealed off

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey warns lockdown violators as Siwan, Nawada, Begusarai were sealed off due to COVID-19 spread.

He informed that the district administration has arranged for essentials and strict action will be taken against people who are roaming outside for no reason.

Nationwide lockdown was imposed in India amid coronavirus threat.

Over 200 people have died and more than 6,400 have been affected so far by COVID-19.