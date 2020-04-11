Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A look at the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and locally

A look at the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and locally

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:35s - Published
A look at the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and locally

A look at the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and locally

As of Saturday, these are the latest numbers reported by the Department of Health when it comes to local and statewide cases of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A look at the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and locally

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE WITH A LOOKAT THE LATEST UPDATE ON CASES.NEARLY 18-THOUSAND COVID-19CASES HAVE NOW BEEN REPORTED INFLORIDA.419 PEOPLE HAVE DIED ACROSS THESTATE.MORE THAN 24-HUNDRED HAVE BEENHOSPITALIZED.LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT SOUTHWEFLORIDA.LEE COUNTY HAS 572 CASES AND 16DEATHS.COLLIER HAS 327 CASES AND FOURCHARLOTTE HAS 104 CASES AND FIVEDESOTO HAS 20 CASES AND THREEDEAT




You Might Like


Tweets about this

truth2

truth2 RT @CEOJimmyLee: I feel for anyone who has lost a loved one, but LOOK, Worldwide, the COVID-19 fatalities add up to just under 20% of an av… 5 minutes ago

PfaffSC

dpfaff RT @A_N_Wonderland: @SuzyKhimm @strickdc Look at the number of positive asymptomatic they found. https://t.co/dEnloWv77H 9 minutes ago

CEOJimmyLee

Jimmy Lee I feel for anyone who has lost a loved one, but LOOK, Worldwide, the COVID-19 fatalities add up to just under 20% o… https://t.co/CV3FTI8CtU 22 minutes ago

JCCosico

JC Cosico LOOK | San Pablo City reports another COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5. Latest infe… https://t.co/qLoFitfC9e 24 minutes ago

TiimmyBabs

Timothy💬 When EPL resumes Peter Drury will be like. What a COVID strike from Nico Pepe, 30 yards away from quarantine area,… https://t.co/xLCm11DdKj 33 minutes ago

MikeDal23048886

Mike RT @FOXLA: CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: Here's a look at the latest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by county. MORE: https://t.co/2aEGE4Gcyb http… 37 minutes ago

ACEMcCormack

Ann McCormack RT @GrantSana: I’ll never again tolerate a look of alarm from an English person when I tell them of doing normal funny stuff amid the chaos… 40 minutes ago

royngerng

Roy Ngerng @MaxCRoser Hello, I am trying to look for Singapore's data in this chart by @OurWorldInData on the number of confir… https://t.co/49RB2H1vM2 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.