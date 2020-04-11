A look at the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and locally Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:35s - Published now A look at the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and locally As of Saturday, these are the latest numbers reported by the Department of Health when it comes to local and statewide cases of COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A look at the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and locally CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE WITH A LOOKAT THE LATEST UPDATE ON CASES.NEARLY 18-THOUSAND COVID-19CASES HAVE NOW BEEN REPORTED INFLORIDA.419 PEOPLE HAVE DIED ACROSS THESTATE.MORE THAN 24-HUNDRED HAVE BEENHOSPITALIZED.LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT SOUTHWEFLORIDA.LEE COUNTY HAS 572 CASES AND 16DEATHS.COLLIER HAS 327 CASES AND FOURCHARLOTTE HAS 104 CASES AND FIVEDESOTO HAS 20 CASES AND THREEDEAT





