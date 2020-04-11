Natae Aklilu RT @globalbreaking_: BREAKING: Coronavirus testing rate increasing in Cameroon: Cameroon launches nationwide testing as officials brace for… 36 seconds ago

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Coronavirus testing rate increasing in Cameroon: Cameroon launches nationwide testing as officials brace… https://t.co/6DraWDZFKm 2 minutes ago

eTurboNews | Trends | Travel News Coronavirus testing rate increasing in Cameroon https://t.co/thib1fPMCa 4 minutes ago

a glass of lemonade RT @EllenBarryNYT: Why is Germany's coronavirus death rate so low, at 1.4%? A: The gov't is testing 350k citizens a week, and charging noth… 4 hours ago

Mary Madeleine-Sophie Bara Gabrielle RT @jakeadelstein: The rate of COVID-19 infection in Tokyo appears to be rapidly increasing 🥺 The number of positive results from tests: 6.… 7 hours ago