Exclusive: Gurugram police's COVID-19 war room & how it functions

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Exclusive report on Gurugram police's COVID-19 war room.

DCP Chander Mohan explained how war room functions.

As many as 350 CCTV cameras stream visuals to this war room.

Police keep eye on gatherings from this war room.

The cops also keep an eye on traffic junctions and vehicular movement.

