Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK coronavirus deaths rise by 917 to 9,875

UK coronavirus deaths rise by 917 to 9,875

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:02s - Published
UK coronavirus deaths rise by 917 to 9,875

UK coronavirus deaths rise by 917 to 9,875

Another 917 people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, taking the UK total to 9,875.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

walmas

((counterapparatus)) @lakelanier1071 Because of social distancing, there have been about 2 million cases of Coronavirus in the US, 20-28… https://t.co/07g34aUiEW 45 seconds ago

StartrooperGem

🌙Gemma Smith RT @ITVWales: Coronavirus deaths in Wales rise by 36 bringing total to 351 https://t.co/uUOgtUs8rh https://t.co/qfo5LRC3t8 46 seconds ago

JessePrize6

Jesse Prize © RT @AJEnglish: Turkey orders 48-hour curfew in 31 cities including Istanbul and Ankara https://t.co/y0ipXkivQV https://t.co/Efsg1gqZrr 55 seconds ago

mcgrellis_kevin

Kevin McGrellis RT @UTVNews: 9,875 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK, up 917 from the day before It comes as N… 1 minute ago

freekeyli

Stay Home, Stay Safe 😷 RT @the_hindu: Iran has carried out 251,703 tests for the virus so far, says Health Ministry spokesman https://t.co/OwJpcEqs1J 2 minutes ago

HaworthF

Fergus Haworth RT @itvnews: UK coronavirus deaths rise to 9,875 after further 917 people die in a day https://t.co/uEI2HJytk2 https://t.co/bfs0tGe4a5 2 minutes ago

JulieGem87

Julie RT @WSBT: BREAKING: The Indiana State Department of Health will be holding several drive-thru testing clinics as coronavirus cases continue… 2 minutes ago

WSBT

WSBT BREAKING: The Indiana State Department of Health will be holding several drive-thru testing clinics as coronavirus… https://t.co/IS3Z8JUD8X 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.