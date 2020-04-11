US Sets Coronavirus Death Toll Record—Over 2K Deaths In A Day

According to Reuters, as of Friday the U.S. became the first country to report over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day.

According to research data from Johns Hopkins University, 2,108 people died on Friday.

The US also exceeded half a million infections as of Saturday, with a total of 18,693 people dead, as of Saturday morning.

8,800 Americans died between Monday and Saturday, which is more than those who died from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.