'No need to be scared': Moradabad woman who beat COVID-19 speaks out

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:58s - Published
A woman from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh has been discharged from the hospital after being cured of coronavirus.

The woman was applauded by the hospital staff and escorted out by them.

She urged people not to worry and to get tested if they have any symptoms for COVID-19.

Watch this full video for more details.

