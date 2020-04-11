Police on patrol as Clapham Common park benches taped off by council during coronavirus lockdown Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 day ago Police on patrol as Clapham Common park benches taped off by council during coronavirus lockdown Clapham Common, London, on Saturday lunchtime (11 April) where Lambeth Council have taped off benches to prevent people from sitting down. Footage also shows police on patrol. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police on patrol as Clapham Common park benches taped off by council during coronavirus lockdown Clapham Common, London, on Saturday lunchtime (11 April) where Lambeth Council have taped off benches to prevent people from sitting down. Footage also shows police on patrol.





You Might Like

Tweets about this