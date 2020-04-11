Global  

Burning Man 2020 canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s
Burning Man 2020 canceled amid coronavirus concerns
Organizers have canceled the Burning Man 2020 event amid coronavirus concerns.
Burning Man 2020 canceled amid coronavirus concerns

EVENT.THE FESTIVAL WAS SLATED TOSTART AUGUST 30TH...AND RUN THROUGH LABOR DAY, PERUSUAL.THE ORGANIZATION IS OFFERINGREFUNDS FOR PEOPLE WHO ALREADYBOUGHT TICKETS.IT'S ASKING FOR DONATIONS TOHELP MINIMIZE LAYOFFS AND WHATIT CALLS OTHER "BELT-TIGHTENINGMEASURES."GOOD MORNING EVERYONE!




One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
