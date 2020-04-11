In full: 21% fall in crime so far in lockdown Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 16:42s - Published now In full: 21% fall in crime so far in lockdown The Home secretary Priti Patel and the National Police chiefs council confirm over 1,000 fines for people flouting the lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Salina RT @zarmzdan: Imma keep it here--> the full one If making someone fall in love for a ***freaking voice is a crime Then He's guilty as c… 22 hours ago ندذمرذ Imma keep it here--> the full one If making someone fall in love for a ***freaking voice is a crime Then He's g… https://t.co/RdqOKPSmUZ 23 hours ago Mark OD 👑 RT @MrOkeke_: Nigerian women cant phantom how evvss can fall for fatherdmw because na only wickedness full their heart. Non nigerian women… 6 days ago Galti Ka Naam Daadi Pleased to announce that my script for a pulse-pounding international crime thriller has been picked up for a full… https://t.co/7usiku7aty 1 week ago exComunist RT @Western2A: If anyone knows construction of big tall buildings it's Big Don. Trump knows those planes didn't make the WTC fall. He knows… 1 week ago Ashok kumar sharma Tabligi followers,who deliberately spreading the virus,havn't rights to get treatment from taxpayer's money.If fuck… https://t.co/JRW4SL2riu 1 week ago