Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How to Stack Playing Cards

How to Stack Playing Cards

Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 04:36s - Published
How to Stack Playing Cards

How to Stack Playing Cards

Guinness World Record-holding cardstacker Bryan Berg has made a living stacking playing cards, and now he's here to help all of us learn some of the foundational tricks of the trade.

Bryan explains why the traditional "V" stacking formation is flawed and shows how, when done properly, a house of cards can even support blocks of concrete.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

that_1_Garcia10

Jonathan Garcia RT @avilajorgea: Hahahahaha how I miss playing footy 😢 ❤️ I found a stack of these cards hmu if you want one haha https://t.co/okviVgu8cV 7 hours ago

avilajorgea

JERGE Hahahahaha how I miss playing footy 😢 ❤️ I found a stack of these cards hmu if you want one haha https://t.co/okviVgu8cV 7 hours ago

The_Violet_Pen

Abigail Warner @mexopolis I learned how to cut playing cards in the stack...is that weird? 22 hours ago

daifukucheeks

Levi 🍒 Love Heroes: Rising!! "Alright," Ochako repeats, relieved she managed to diffuse his anger. "There's a new stack of coloring books, go ta… https://t.co/NN3SDO7kPM 1 day ago

jennhandley

Jennifer Handley RT @SaffronOlive: Playing with it more, you need to make sure that you exile cards first before trying to cast a spell rather than activati… 2 days ago

SaffronOlive

Saffron Olive Playing with it more, you need to make sure that you exile cards first before trying to cast a spell rather than ac… https://t.co/uLkNPK0iAi 2 days ago

nathomeschool

Natural Homeschool This hungry caterpillar printable bundle includes:⠀ ⠀ 3-part cards with storybook vocabulary and images⠀ Bingo game… https://t.co/GTVHjYJHJ5 3 days ago

pcosss

Peter Costanzo DO YOU STACK CARDS WHEN PLAYING UNO 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.