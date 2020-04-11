Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus in numbers: 917 UK deaths recorded on Good Friday

Coronavirus in numbers: 917 UK deaths recorded on Good Friday

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: 917 UK deaths recorded on Good Friday

Coronavirus in numbers: 917 UK deaths recorded on Good Friday

A total of 9,875 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LVPVS3

Alberto Lupo Janelli RT @MKWilliamsRome: #Italy #coronavirus latest numbers: 619 deaths in last 24 hours (up from 570 yesterday) to 19,468 total. 4,694 new rec… 2 minutes ago

MKWilliamsRome

Megan Williams #Italy #coronavirus latest numbers: 619 deaths in last 24 hours (up from 570 yesterday) to 19,468 total. 4,694 new… https://t.co/ULdqYutO6h 16 minutes ago

rich_powell_

The Happy Hermit 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @BillNeelyNBC: The UK has had record daily #coronavirus death numbers for the past 2 days, outstripping anything recorded in Italy or Sp… 40 minutes ago

FahadAliKhan

Fahad Ali Khan @mehdirhasan @rezaaslan Vastly exaggerated numbers: "Anyone in U.S. who dies with Covid 19, regardless of what else… https://t.co/2yiZrJiZOE 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.