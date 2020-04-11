Kentucky to record license plates of anyone at mass gatherings

Local health departments will then pay those people a visit and order them to self quarantine for 14 days.

"I guess I hear there are some individuals that say this is my choice about whether I go to something and get the Coronavirus.

But its not the next person's choice that you might spread it to - having gone to a gathering - getting it - then going out whether it's to work or a grocery store or somewhere else.

So, we're having to take a new action, that I hoped we wouldn't," Governor Beshear said Friday.

There are over 1,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and 90 deaths in Kentucky so far, according to media reports.