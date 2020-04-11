Global  

Kentucky to record license plates of anyone at mass gatherings

During his COVID-19 press briefing on Friday, Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear announced that over Easter weekend license plates will be recorded for anyone breaking stay at home orders and gathering in large groups.

Local health departments will then pay those people a visit and order them to self quarantine for 14 days.

"I guess I hear there are some individuals that say this is my choice about whether I go to something and get the Coronavirus.

But its not the next person's choice that you might spread it to - having gone to a gathering - getting it - then going out whether it's to work or a grocery store or somewhere else.

So, we're having to take a new action, that I hoped we wouldn't," Governor Beshear said Friday.

There are over 1,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and 90 deaths in Kentucky so far, according to media reports.




