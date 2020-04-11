Global  

Rural Metro Fire says an abandoned RV fire is suspicious

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Go live virtually in just take a look at this video.

The fire department posted this on its facebook page.

Two rvs were found on stringer gap hill in new hope.

Only one of the rvs is destroyed.

The fire did spread away from the rvs, but the fire department says it was less than an acre.

Rural metro fire says the cause




