Top 10 Black Clover Fights

They're the greatest clashes to ever take place in the Clover Kingdom.

Join Ashley as he counts down the the most epic confrontations to come out of the shounen genre's most beloved dark horse Black Clover.

They're the greatest clashes to ever take place in the Clover Kingdom.

Join Ashley as he counts down the the most epic confrontations to come out of the shounen genre's most beloved dark horse Black Clover, such as Asta vs.

Ladros, Mereoleona vs.

Raia, Yami vs.

Licht, Rill vs.

Yuno, Vetto vs.

Black Bulls, Lemiel vs.

Demon Licht, and many more.




MichaelSZN_

Mich - Spade SZN ♠️ Asta, Finral and Vanessa vs Vetto is easily in my top 3 fights in Black Clover 52 minutes ago

juan_jc21qwe

D3ku 93🍀 RT @buzzardYTC: What anime version fights should a manga only Black Clover fan watch? https://t.co/KKzOW0Zgqg 1 hour ago

Jaheim_boi

Jahquan Niggas said Julius over yami. I'm done debating black clover fights. All I'm giving my opinions on are theories. Br… https://t.co/QpfJKOOfuj 3 hours ago

KillinYuh

KJ @ryanisarapper Black clover is dope the first transformation episode had me mad I’m real excited for better fights… https://t.co/fnK8xs5Cmf 6 hours ago

wundzi

wund bit controversial but the arc was really well written, peak ? no. but definately one of the best fights in black cl… https://t.co/gIU3N262U7 8 hours ago

Yeagering

D.LAN ! 🥕 is it a controversial opinion that I think Asta and the black bulls Vs Vetto is the peak of black clover? And not… https://t.co/POrzM807E2 9 hours ago

orourkejsean

Sean O'Rourke Finally dug into Black Clover & wow! Just got to the Resurrection arc & holy***is this anime good. Love the Bull… https://t.co/nyjfiqKmpM 11 hours ago

bcolbymartin

Brian Top 10 Black Clover Fights https://t.co/OKIaGqwOzH via @YouTube 11 hours ago

