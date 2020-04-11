Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Rangers want independent investigation into SPFL'

'Rangers want independent investigation into SPFL'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:21s - Published
'Rangers want independent investigation into SPFL'

'Rangers want independent investigation into SPFL'

Luke Shanley has the latest on Rangers' push for an independent investigation into SPFL processes, and their calls for the suspension of the league's chief executive Neil Doncaster and the SPFL's legal adviser Rod McKenzie.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MBS1872

Mr M RT @ScotlandSky: SPFL #Rangers calling for an independent investigation into the processes around the recent SPFL vote. They want the sus… 2 minutes ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @BarryAnderson_: Rangers want Neil Doncaster suspended but SPFL challenge RFC to back up claims of a "lack of fair play". Rangers: "We c… 53 minutes ago

BarryAnderson_

Barry Anderson Rangers want Neil Doncaster suspended but SPFL challenge RFC to back up claims of a "lack of fair play". Rangers: "… https://t.co/BTn3HOqSJk 1 hour ago

Ross90141394

Ross @ClydeSSB A very weak statement, if they had nothing to hide they would categorically deny any allegation, and if t… https://t.co/LSjZNrJcqN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.