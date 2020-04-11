Someone Paid $910,000 For Paul McCartney's Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Lyrics Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:46s - Published 1 hour ago Someone Paid $910,000 For Paul McCartney's Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Lyrics Julien’s Auctions has announced that Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to the Beatles’ hit song “Hey Jude” has sold to an as-yet unknown buyer for $910,000. 0

