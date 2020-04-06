Kylie Jenner: Her Natural Nails Might Stay

Last week, manicure queen Kylie Jenner revealed that she's taking a hiatus from fake nails while quarantined.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul shared the news on Instagram Live with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, who showed off what Jenner's digits look like without her famous acrylics.

While she clearly felt uncomfortable in that moment because she's not used to having such a short manicure, it seems that she's finally warming up to the idea of her natural nails.

In fact, she just said they might be here to stay.