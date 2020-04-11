Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Queen delivers her first Easter address

The Queen delivers her first Easter address

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published
The Queen delivers her first Easter address

The Queen delivers her first Easter address

The Queen has stressed the importance of maintaining the coronavirus lockdown during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, saying "by keeping apart we keep others safe".

With the Covid-19 outbreak making church services impossible, the Queen has delivered what is believed to be her first Easter address, which had the resolute message: "We know that coronavirus will not overcome us." The Queen's pre-recorded speech offered support to those marking Easter privately and the wider country, and she said: "But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

warlock012

warlock012 Queen delivers first-ever Easter message filled with hope: 'Coronavirus will not overcome us'… https://t.co/Bs9cowWyiI 1 minute ago

DMLNewsApp

DMLNewsApp “The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded… https://t.co/EOv19ki4ay 3 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Queen delivers first-ever Easter message filled with hope: ‘Coronavirus will not overcome us’ | Fox News https://t.co/ebSW5Zw4Pp 11 minutes ago

2old2kare

🇺🇸KFred M.Ed.🇺🇸 #MAGA #ProLife⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Kintu3: Queen delivers first-ever Easter message filled with hope: 'Coronavirus will not overcome us' https://t.co/qaVNg79OAM #FoxNews 14 minutes ago

Kintu3

Cecelia Utnik Queen delivers first-ever Easter message filled with hope: 'Coronavirus will not overcome us' https://t.co/qaVNg79OAM #FoxNews 15 minutes ago

Dakotann02

Dakota Callicott Queen delivers first-ever Easter message filled with hope: 'Coronavirus will not overcome us' 18 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Queen delivers first-ever Easter message filled with hope: 'Coronavirus will not overcome us'" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/ftbbmYGjYj 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.