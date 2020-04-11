The Queen delivers her first Easter address

The Queen has stressed the importance of maintaining the coronavirus lockdown during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, saying "by keeping apart we keep others safe".

With the Covid-19 outbreak making church services impossible, the Queen has delivered what is believed to be her first Easter address, which had the resolute message: "We know that coronavirus will not overcome us." The Queen's pre-recorded speech offered support to those marking Easter privately and the wider country, and she said: "But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever."