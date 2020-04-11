Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again

The World Health Organization is investigating reports that some survivors of the coronavirus COVID-19 are testing positive once more.

On Friday, South Korea reported that 91 coronavirus patients being considered for discharge tested positive for the virus again.

According to Business Insider, the director of the Korean CDC said the virus may have been "reactivated" rather than the patients being re-infected.

Business Insider reports it remains unclear why the patients tested positive after initially testing negative for COVID-19.

As COVID-19 is a new disease, we need more epidemiological data to draw any conclusions.

Statement, World Health Organization