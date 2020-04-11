Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again

Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again

Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again

The World Health Organization is investigating reports that some survivors of the coronavirus COVID-19 are testing positive once more.

On Friday, South Korea reported that 91 coronavirus patients being considered for discharge tested positive for the virus again.

According to Business Insider, the director of the Korean CDC said the virus may have been "reactivated" rather than the patients being re-infected.

Business Insider reports it remains unclear why the patients tested positive after initially testing negative for COVID-19.

As COVID-19 is a new disease, we need more epidemiological data to draw any conclusions.

Statement, World Health Organization

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.