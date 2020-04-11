‘Lock-in amid lockdown’: PM Modi’s hint echoes in Khattar’s message to SMEs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked small businesses to prepare for a ‘lock-in’ type situation amid the lockdown.

Khattar said PM Modi hinted at the word ‘lock-in’ during the Prime Minister-chief minister interaction on Saturday.

Khattar said small businesses should prepare for food and shelter services for people working in factories.

This comes as lockdown in India may be extended amid Covid-19 threat.