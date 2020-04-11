Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Lock-in amid lockdown’: PM Modi’s hint echoes in Khattar’s message to SMEs

‘Lock-in amid lockdown’: PM Modi’s hint echoes in Khattar’s message to SMEs

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:12s - Published
‘Lock-in amid lockdown’: PM Modi’s hint echoes in Khattar’s message to SMEs

‘Lock-in amid lockdown’: PM Modi’s hint echoes in Khattar’s message to SMEs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked small businesses to prepare for a ‘lock-in’ type situation amid the lockdown.

Khattar said PM Modi hinted at the word ‘lock-in’ during the Prime Minister-chief minister interaction on Saturday.

Khattar said small businesses should prepare for food and shelter services for people working in factories.

This comes as lockdown in India may be extended amid Covid-19 threat.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.