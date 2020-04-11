Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Priti Patel's apology for lack of PPE

Priti Patel's apology for lack of PPE

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:31s - Published
Priti Patel's apology for lack of PPE

Priti Patel's apology for lack of PPE

Priti Patel has told the daily Downing Street news conference that the government is working to provide resources more widely.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhiaLovesLifex

Phia Bolton RT @izzivaughan1: Villagers were blamed at Aberfan. Miners were blamed at Orgreave. Firefighters were blamed at Grenfell. NHS staff were… 29 seconds ago

theoldbluebox

Jack🌹 RT @AdamMar45130199: Priti Patel 'I'm sorry you feel that way' when asked about will you apologise for the deaths from nurses saying the la… 4 minutes ago

Mjackson493Mary

Mary J RT @snigskitchen: Will you apologise for the lack of PPE for frontline NHS staff & resultant deaths? Priti Patel: "I’m sorry if people fee… 5 minutes ago

SpiketailedDino

That Big Dino Dude On a request for an apology for lack of PPE that's led to front line healthcare staff dying of COVID-19: Priti Pat… https://t.co/7BdnLUATbM 5 minutes ago

izzivaughan1

Izzi Vaughan 🌹🕉 Villagers were blamed at Aberfan. Miners were blamed at Orgreave. Firefighters were blamed at Grenfell. NHS staff… https://t.co/NAOHWDCq7j 5 minutes ago

LukhmanM

🇪🇺 M Lukhman 🇬🇧 🔶 #FollowBackProEurope RT @standardnews: BREAKING: Priti Patel dodges direct apology over lack of PPE for NHS workers https://t.co/pjyTTKptds 9 minutes ago

iamaliceophelia

Alice Ophelia Priti Patel’s “apology” on the lack of PPE, which has already led to the deaths of a disgraceful (and counting) num… https://t.co/5Zv4eFCzcG 14 minutes ago

Gideons_Way

Gideons Way Not sorry abt lack of PPE and death of medics. But sorry if you feel there is a lack. The non apology of its your f… https://t.co/WaI8qpwsIJ 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.