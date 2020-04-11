Boston police captain recovers from coronavirus Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:09s - Published now A Boston police captain is speaking out as he recovers from the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Boston police captain recovers from coronavirus END.PETER: THAT MEN IS CAPTAIN JOHNGREENLAND.HE WORKS ON THE JAMAICA PLAINSTATION.HE HAS BEEN ON THE FORCE FOR 35YEARS.HE THOUGHT IF YOU WERE GOING TODIE ON THE LINE OF DUTY, ITWOULD BE SOMETHING FROMSOMETHING POLICE RELATED,NOTHING CORONAVIRUS.HE SAYS HE LIKELY CONTRACTED THEVIRUS WHILE ON THE JOB.HE SPENT EIGHT DAYS IN SOUTHSHORE HOSPITAL.HE SAYS IF IT WASN’T FOR THOSEHARD WORKERS THERE, HE MAY NOTHAVE MADE IT OUT ALIVE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this