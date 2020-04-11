Reporter Update: Chris Hoffman Reports On Clean Up Efforts At Local Thrift Store Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:35s - Published 2 days ago Reporter Update: Chris Hoffman Reports On Clean Up Efforts At Local Thrift Store KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports from St. Vincent de Paul in Coraopolis, where piles of donated furniture and clothes had to be discarded by volunteers this morning. 0

