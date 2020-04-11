Global  

Drive-thru communion

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Drive-thru communion
Drive-thru communion new way to interact for church during pandemic
Drive-thru communion

Across the country are changing the way they're holding daily services.with easter weekend... most are turning to social media... while others are still trying to be hands on.fox 55's chris mullooly reports how one church's version of a drive thru communion helps lift the mood.

"churches are having to get creative during the covid 19 pandemic...for good friday... one garrett indiana church had there own drive thru...giving out communion and encouragemen t""for us its just a natural eb and flow of what we do "for corey davis..

Its all about adaptingtheyve been very good on tuning inhe's the pastor of garrett church of the nazarene...its a small church in garrett indiana...and one already ahead of the social media curve.commenting on facebook to create community even if we're so far apartall his services are already broadcast online...something he and many others churches around the state?nats?now have to do?nats?but on good friday... he tried something he's never done before.you get to see them and see the facial expressions theyre dying to reach out and give you a huga drive thru... to receive communion...?nats?an easy way to have a piece of service... and see each of his parishioners... and check how they're doing.knowing they're saying stafe and theyre out there messaging us on the facebook stream lets usknow they're there and encourages us encouragin davis to stay strong and keep the faith.its a somber time a somber time so fitting for holy week friday is somber but sunday is coming and just like sunday is coming this too shall pass"davis says while this was his first time doing the drive thru..

He is open to the idea again... chris mullooly fox 55 news.




