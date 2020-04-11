50-Year Cold Case Solved Through 'Old School' Print Analysis

A New Hampshire State Police fingerprint examiner has finally identified the remains of a man found more than fifty years ago.

The remains were buried in 1969 and exhumed in 2012.

Attempts to identify the man by DNA and fingerprints were unsuccessful.

While the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory had obtained a single usable fingerprint, there was no match in various databases.

But criminalist Timothy Jackson eventually realized that was possible to plot the individual characteristics, or the minutiae, himself.

Turns out, the print belonged to Winston Richard Morris.

Morris was shot at least six times in the head about three months after his May 1969 release from Vermont State Prison.

Jackson modestly credits his discovery with new technology and "old school" police work.

It's very easy for me because I'm old school.

Timothy Jackson New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory