Ireland shines a light in tribute to Covid-19 victims and healthcare workers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Thousands of people around Ireland joined together to “Shine Your Light” to remember those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 and to honour frontline staff and healthcare workers.

People took part at 9pm on Saturday night by lighting candles, shining torches and decorating their homes with fairy lights.

