Coronavirus Pennsylvania: Surge Of COVID-19 Cases Expected As Soon As This Week

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Dr. Rachel Levine says hospitals have adequate space at the time.
TOWNSHIP NEW JERSEY CHANTEELANCE CBS EYEWITNESS NEWS.THANK YOU FOR THAT.A SURGE OF COVID-19 CASES ISEXPECTED IN PENNSYLVANIA,POSSIBLY AS SOON AS THIS WEEK.HEALTH SECRETARY RACHEL LEVINESAID TODAY THAT HOSPITALS HAVEADEQUATE SPACE.SHE ALSO REITERATED THAT SOCIALDISTANCING WILL NEED TO CONTINUEFOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE.I UNDERSTAND THELEGISLATURE'S CONCERN ABOUT THEECONOMY AND THE DESIRE TOSTIMULATE THE ECONOMY, BUT NOWIS NOT THE TIME.NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEOPLE TOSTAY HOME AND FOR THOSE NONLIFESUSTAINING BUSINESSES TO BECLOSED.BUT, THAT WILL NOT BE FOREVER.AND WE WILL -- AND WE AREACTUALLY WORKING WITH THEGOVERNOR AND THE ADMINISTRATIONIN TERMS OF PLANS FOR WHEN ANDHOW PENNSYLVANIA WILL REOPEN.WE HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFUL IN TERMSOF FLATTENING THE CURVE, BUT WEARE STILL HAVING SIGNIFICANT NEWNUMBERS OF COVID-19, AND WE HAVETO PROTECT THE PUBLIC HEALTH ANDSAVE LIVES.DR. LEVINE ALSO WANTS TOREMIND PEOPLE GETTING TOGETHER




bryanmolloyart

Bryan Thomas Molloy RT @CBSPhilly: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Philadelphia COVID-19 cases climb above 6,000 as death count rises to 160. https://t.co/5sB5XLTEKE 5 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Philadelphia COVID-19 cases climb above 6,000 as death count rises to 160. https://t.co/5sB5XLTEKE 6 hours ago

trstnikki

nikki Moore RT @WTAE: Wolf suggests Pennsylvania virus cases could surge next week https://t.co/8F9s8Z0cl8 9 hours ago

Pittsburgh_NC

Pittsburg NewsChan Pittsburgh News Wolf suggests Pennsylvania virus cases could surge next week https://t.co/6J9wLMuS3a https://t.co/r1ix0QgzBy 12 hours ago

DMScifo

Daniel Scifo RT @astockeyWTAE: ModelS from the University of Washington suggests Pennsylvania could hit a peak in hospitalizations and deaths late next… 23 hours ago

BedfordFalls67

Jerry Wolf suggests Pennsylvania virus cases could surge next week https://t.co/g9mN9rPhEq 23 hours ago

astockeyWTAE

Andrew Stockey ModelS from the University of Washington suggests Pennsylvania could hit a peak in hospitalizations and deaths late… https://t.co/N8yQDSyNhY 1 day ago

WTAE

WTAE-TV Pittsburgh Wolf suggests Pennsylvania virus cases could surge next week https://t.co/8F9s8Z0cl8 1 day ago

