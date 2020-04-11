Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Will & Jaden Smith Chop It Up With Joyner Lucas On Snapchat

Will & Jaden Smith Chop It Up With Joyner Lucas On Snapchat

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Will & Jaden Smith Chop It Up With Joyner Lucas On Snapchat

Will & Jaden Smith Chop It Up With Joyner Lucas On Snapchat

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElSenorMayhem

El Zar de la Mayhem RT @HipHopDX: Will & Jaden Smith chop it up with Joyner Lucas on Snapchat https://t.co/1FGGnaYV6K https://t.co/suYYegazAM 17 hours ago

Kausion_Gang

Kausion Will & Jaden Smith Chop It Up With Joyner Lucas On Snapchat https://t.co/27SZ0MbefZ https://t.co/AjSzIAT7t0 19 hours ago

NewYorkHip_Hop

New York Hip Hop Will & Jaden Smith Chop It Up With Joyner Lucas On Snapchat https://t.co/cIVtjx4QqY https://t.co/uSEPr7Kr1N 20 hours ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report Joyner Lucas’s tribute video to Will Smith brought.... https://t.co/YagVC8ql1b #keepitlockd 1 day ago

HipHopDX

HipHopDX Will & Jaden Smith chop it up with Joyner Lucas on Snapchat https://t.co/1FGGnaYV6K https://t.co/suYYegazAM 1 day ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Will & Jaden Smith Chop It Up With Joyner Lucas On Snapchat https://t.co/yhwPiYXxKd 1 day ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins Will & Jaden Smith Chop It Up With Joyner Lucas On Snapchat https://t.co/dkUJilLJre 1 day ago

dj1gumbo

DJ Gumbo Will & Jaden Smith Chop It Up With Joyner Lucas On Snapchat https://t.co/sPVB3Gjqb6 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.